Notable Monday Option Activity: ACLS, COST, UNM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axcelis Technologies Inc (Symbol: ACLS), where a total volume of 6,804 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 680,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 128.8% of ACLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 528,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 6,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 642,200 underlying shares of ACLS. Below is a chart showing ACLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 31,539 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125.1% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $770 strike put option expiring June 12, 2026, with 1,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $770 strike highlighted in orange:

And Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) options are showing a volume of 13,215 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.9% of UNM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 12,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of UNM. Below is a chart showing UNM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ACLS options, COST options, or UNM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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