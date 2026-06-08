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Notable Monday Option Activity: ACLS, COST, UNM

June 08, 2026 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axcelis Technologies Inc (Symbol: ACLS), where a total volume of 6,804 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 680,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 128.8% of ACLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 528,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 642,200 underlying shares of ACLS. Below is a chart showing ACLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 31,539 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125.1% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $770 strike put option expiring June 12, 2026, with 1,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $770 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) options are showing a volume of 13,215 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.9% of UNM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 12,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of UNM. Below is a chart showing UNM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ACLS options, COST options, or UNM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further ACLS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding ACLS-> ACLS Stock Predictions-> Steven Cohen Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ACLS
COST
UNM

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