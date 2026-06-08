Notable Monday Option Activity: ACLS, COST, UNM

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 31,539 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125.1% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $770 strike put option expiring June 12, 2026, with 1,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $770 strike highlighted in orange:
And Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) options are showing a volume of 13,215 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.9% of UNM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 12,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of UNM. Below is a chart showing UNM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ACLS options, COST options, or UNM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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