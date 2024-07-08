Notable Monday Option Activity: ABG, SGH, BKNG

SMART Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: SGH) saw options trading volume of 19,362 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 185.7% of SGH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 10,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SGH. Below is a chart showing SGH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 3,470 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 347,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 170.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 203,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3800 strike put option expiring July 12, 2024, with 297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,700 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3800 strike highlighted in orange:
