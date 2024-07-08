Notable Monday Option Activity: ABG, SGH, BKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: ABG), where a total volume of 9,348 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 934,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 474.8% of ABG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 196,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 4,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 446,600 underlying shares of ABG. Below is a chart showing ABG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

SMART Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: SGH) saw options trading volume of 19,362 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 185.7% of SGH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 10,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SGH. Below is a chart showing SGH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 3,470 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 347,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 170.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 203,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3800 strike put option expiring July 12, 2024, with 297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,700 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3800 strike highlighted in orange:

