Notable Monday Option Activity: AAOI, MOV, SAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI), where a total of 89,840 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.8% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026 , with 19,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Movado Group, Inc. (Symbol: MOV) options are showing a volume of 2,124 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 212,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.8% of MOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 354,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,900 underlying shares of MOV. Below is a chart showing MOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) saw options trading volume of 1,605 contracts, representing approximately 160,500 underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 268,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,500 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAOI options, MOV options, or SAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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