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Notable Monday Option Activity: AAOI, MOV, SAM

June 22, 2026 — 03:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI), where a total of 89,840 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.8% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 19,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Movado Group, Inc. (Symbol: MOV) options are showing a volume of 2,124 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 212,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.8% of MOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 354,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,900 underlying shares of MOV. Below is a chart showing MOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) saw options trading volume of 1,605 contracts, representing approximately 160,500 underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 268,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,500 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AAOI options, MOV options, or SAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further AAOI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

AAOI
MOV
SAM

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