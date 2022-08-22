Notable Monday Option Activity: PLBY, GFF, AMGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PLBY Group Inc (Symbol: PLBY), where a total volume of 7,535 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 753,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of PLBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,500 underlying shares of PLBY. Below is a chart showing PLBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF) saw options trading volume of 1,898 contracts, representing approximately 189,800 underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of GFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 418,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,700 underlying shares of GFF. Below is a chart showing GFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 10,905 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,500 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

