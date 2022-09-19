Notable Monday Option Activity: LRCX, TMCI, DOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total volume of 6,048 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 604,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.6% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,300 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
Treace Medical Concepts Inc (Symbol: TMCI) options are showing a volume of 2,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 200,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of TMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 442,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of TMCI. Below is a chart showing TMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) saw options trading volume of 29,922 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 8,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 805,000 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LRCX options, TMCI options, or DOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.