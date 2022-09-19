Notable Monday Option Activity: LRCX, TMCI, DOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total volume of 6,048 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 604,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.6% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,300 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Treace Medical Concepts Inc (Symbol: TMCI) options are showing a volume of 2,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 200,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of TMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 442,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of TMCI. Below is a chart showing TMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) saw options trading volume of 29,922 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 8,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 805,000 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

