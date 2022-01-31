Notable Monday Option Activity: IBKR, NKTR, UPST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR), where a total of 8,625 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 862,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.6% of IBKR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 5,936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 593,600 underlying shares of IBKR. Below is a chart showing IBKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Nektar Therapeutics (Symbol: NKTR) options are showing a volume of 17,780 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.5% of NKTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 4,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,000 underlying shares of NKTR. Below is a chart showing NKTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 52,275 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 79.9% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 4,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 442,800 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IBKR options, NKTR options, or UPST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.