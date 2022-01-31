Notable Monday Option Activity: IBKR, NKTR, UPST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR), where a total of 8,625 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 862,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.6% of IBKR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 5,936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 593,600 underlying shares of IBKR. Below is a chart showing IBKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Nektar Therapeutics (Symbol: NKTR) options are showing a volume of 17,780 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.5% of NKTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 4,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,000 underlying shares of NKTR. Below is a chart showing NKTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 52,275 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 79.9% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 4,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 442,800 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

