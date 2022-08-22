Notable Monday Option Activity: BIIB, LMT, TH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), where a total volume of 3,649 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 364,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.3% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 788,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,800 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 5,173 contracts, representing approximately 517,300 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,400 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) saw options trading volume of 4,832 contracts, representing approximately 483,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,900 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BIIB options, LMT options, or TH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

