Notable Monday Option Activity: BIIB, LMT, TH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), where a total volume of 3,649 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 364,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.3% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 788,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,800 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:
Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 5,173 contracts, representing approximately 517,300 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,400 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) saw options trading volume of 4,832 contracts, representing approximately 483,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,900 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BIIB options, LMT options, or TH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.