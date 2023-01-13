Markets
CVS

Notable Friday Option Activity: CVS, X, ALGT

January 13, 2023 — 03:38 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total volume of 33,960 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.3% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 838,700 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 33,059 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 2,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,900 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT) saw options trading volume of 1,053 contracts, representing approximately 105,300 underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of ALGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 222,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of ALGT. Below is a chart showing ALGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CVS options, X options, or ALGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Calendar
 Funds Holding KORU
 PRI Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVS
X
ALGT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.