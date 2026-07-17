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Notable Friday Option Activity: XOM, LITE, JNJ

July 17, 2026 — 02:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ExxonMobil Holdings Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total volume of 74,387 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 10,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) options are showing a volume of 20,678 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $750 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,500 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 38,327 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 20,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for XOM options, LITE options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further XOM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

XOM
LITE
JNJ

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