Notable Friday Option Activity: XOM, LITE, JNJ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ExxonMobil Holdings Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total volume of 74,387 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 10,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) options are showing a volume of 20,678 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $750 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,500 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 38,327 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 20,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:

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