Notable Friday Option Activity: WYNN, HUT, ENPH

Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) options are showing a volume of 24,223 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $102 strike put option expiring July 10, 2026, with 3,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,900 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 37,156 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 16,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, HUT options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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