Notable Friday Option Activity: WYNN, HUT, ENPH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 8,912 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 891,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.1% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027 , with 3,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) options are showing a volume of 24,223 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $102 strike put option expiring July 10, 2026, with 3,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,900 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 37,156 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 16,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, HUT options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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