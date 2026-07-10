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WYNN

Notable Friday Option Activity: WYNN, HUT, ENPH

July 10, 2026 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 8,912 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 891,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.1% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 3,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

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Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) options are showing a volume of 24,223 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $102 strike put option expiring July 10, 2026, with 3,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,900 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

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And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 37,156 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 16,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, HUT options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further WYNN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

WYNN
HUT
ENPH

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