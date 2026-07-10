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WDFC

Notable Friday Option Activity: WDFC, IREN, GTES

July 10, 2026 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC), where a total volume of 2,632 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 263,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 149.5% of WDFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 176,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,400 underlying shares of WDFC. Below is a chart showing WDFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

IREN Ltd (Symbol: IREN) options are showing a volume of 437,581 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 43.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.9% of IREN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 50,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of IREN. Below is a chart showing IREN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Gates Industrial Corp PLC (Symbol: GTES) options are showing a volume of 21,999 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.9% of GTES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 7,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 796,900 underlying shares of GTES. Below is a chart showing GTES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WDFC options, IREN options, or GTES options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further WDFC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

WDFC
IREN
GTES

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