Notable Friday Option Activity: WDFC, IREN, GTES

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC), where a total volume of 2,632 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 263,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 149.5% of WDFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 176,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,400 underlying shares of WDFC. Below is a chart showing WDFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

IREN Ltd (Symbol: IREN) options are showing a volume of 437,581 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 43.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.9% of IREN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 50,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of IREN. Below is a chart showing IREN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gates Industrial Corp PLC (Symbol: GTES) options are showing a volume of 21,999 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.9% of GTES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 7,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 796,900 underlying shares of GTES. Below is a chart showing GTES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WDFC options, IREN options, or GTES options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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