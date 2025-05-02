Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: W, JPM, WWW

May 02, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total of 36,692 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.1% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 5,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 569,700 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 58,794 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 3,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,900 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW) options are showing a volume of 6,811 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 681,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of WWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 4,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,000 underlying shares of WWW. Below is a chart showing WWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information.
