Notable Friday Option Activity: VSTO, WYNN, RGLD

September 20, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

September 20, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO), where a total volume of 2,373 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 237,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.5% of VSTO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 499,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,900 underlying shares of VSTO. Below is a chart showing VSTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 8,978 contracts, representing approximately 897,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,800 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) saw options trading volume of 1,116 contracts, representing approximately 111,600 underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 244,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,700 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VSTO options, WYNN options, or RGLD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

