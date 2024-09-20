Notable Friday Option Activity: VSTO, WYNN, RGLD

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 8,978 contracts, representing approximately 897,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,800 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) saw options trading volume of 1,116 contracts, representing approximately 111,600 underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 244,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,700 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
