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TRIP

Notable Friday Option Activity: TRIP, PSA, LUV

June 12, 2026 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP), where a total of 31,754 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.1% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 20,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Public Storage (Symbol: PSA) options are showing a volume of 6,911 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 691,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.8% of PSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 887,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,000 underlying shares of PSA. Below is a chart showing PSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) options are showing a volume of 46,787 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.5% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45.50 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 19,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TRIP options, PSA options, or LUV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further TRIP Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
TRIP market cap history-> TRIP Insider Buying-> Canada Stock Channel-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TRIP
PSA
LUV

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