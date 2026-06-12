Notable Friday Option Activity: TRIP, PSA, LUV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP), where a total of 31,754 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.1% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 20,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Public Storage (Symbol: PSA) options are showing a volume of 6,911 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 691,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.8% of PSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 887,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,000 underlying shares of PSA. Below is a chart showing PSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) options are showing a volume of 46,787 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.5% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45.50 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 19,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TRIP options, PSA options, or LUV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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