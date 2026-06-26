Markets
TMUS

Notable Friday Option Activity: TMUS, LITE, NOW

June 26, 2026 — 01:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), where a total volume of 31,285 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.4% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 16,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) saw options trading volume of 31,386 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $820 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 7,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,800 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $820 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 164,246 contracts, representing approximately 16.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 14,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TMUS options, LITE options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further TMUS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
TMUS Price Target-> TMUS YTD Return-> Average Annual Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TMUS
LITE
NOW

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