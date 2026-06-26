Notable Friday Option Activity: TMUS, LITE, NOW

Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) saw options trading volume of 31,386 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $820 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 7,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,800 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $820 strike highlighted in orange:
And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 164,246 contracts, representing approximately 16.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 14,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TMUS options, LITE options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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