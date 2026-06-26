Notable Friday Option Activity: TMUS, LITE, NOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), where a total volume of 31,285 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.4% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 16,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) saw options trading volume of 31,386 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $820 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 7,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,800 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $820 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 164,246 contracts, representing approximately 16.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 14,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TMUS options, LITE options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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