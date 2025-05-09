Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: TMDX, ILMN, FDX

May 09, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX), where a total of 16,796 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 152.6% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,700 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) saw options trading volume of 27,041 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 145% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 18,825 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 129.3% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 5,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 580,200 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TMDX options, ILMN options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
