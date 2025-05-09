Notable Friday Option Activity: TMDX, ILMN, FDX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX), where a total of 16,796 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 152.6% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 3,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,700 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) saw options trading volume of 27,041 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 145% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 18,825 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 129.3% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 5,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 580,200 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TMDX options, ILMN options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.