Notable Friday Option Activity: TLN, ALAB, DKS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Talen Energy Corporation (Symbol: TLN), where a total of 5,244 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 524,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.2% of TLN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 670,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,900 underlying shares of TLN. Below is a chart showing TLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) saw options trading volume of 34,268 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 75.8% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $327.50 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 4,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,200 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $327.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 7,809 contracts, representing approximately 780,900 underlying shares or approximately 73.1% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 7,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,900 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TLN options, ALAB options, or DKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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