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Notable Friday Option Activity: TLN, ALAB, DKS

July 31, 2026 — 04:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Talen Energy Corporation (Symbol: TLN), where a total of 5,244 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 524,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.2% of TLN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 670,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,900 underlying shares of TLN. Below is a chart showing TLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) saw options trading volume of 34,268 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 75.8% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $327.50 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 4,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,200 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $327.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 7,809 contracts, representing approximately 780,900 underlying shares or approximately 73.1% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 7,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,900 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TLN options, ALAB options, or DKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further TLN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

TLN
ALAB
DKS

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