Notable Friday Option Activity: SEZL, HIMS, RCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sezzle Inc (Symbol: SEZL), where a total volume of 3,987 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 398,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.1% of SEZL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 545,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027 , with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of SEZL. Below is a chart showing SEZL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) saw options trading volume of 133,255 contracts, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares or approximately 70.1% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 14,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 19,124 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 63.2% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 6,848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 684,800 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SEZL options, HIMS options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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Further SEZL Research:

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