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SEZL

Notable Friday Option Activity: SEZL, HIMS, RCL

June 12, 2026 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sezzle Inc (Symbol: SEZL), where a total volume of 3,987 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 398,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.1% of SEZL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 545,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of SEZL. Below is a chart showing SEZL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) saw options trading volume of 133,255 contracts, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares or approximately 70.1% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 14,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 19,124 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 63.2% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 6,848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 684,800 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SEZL options, HIMS options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further SEZL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

SEZL
HIMS
RCL

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