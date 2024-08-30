Notable Friday Option Activity: ROKU, ZS, LSTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 45,958 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 118.9% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $59 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024 , with 2,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,700 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 11,542 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.3% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,000 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

And Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR) options are showing a volume of 1,797 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 179,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.6% of LSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 212,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,300 underlying shares of LSTR. Below is a chart showing LSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

