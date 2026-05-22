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Notable Friday Option Activity: NVDA, MSFT, COIN

May 22, 2026 — 01:50 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 2.8 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 276.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 167.9% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 164.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 309,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31.0 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 487,020 contracts, representing approximately 48.7 million underlying shares or approximately 141.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $425 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 53,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $425 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 131,711 contracts, representing approximately 13.2 million underlying shares or approximately 137.9% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 11,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, MSFT options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Covered Call ETFs
 CN Split History
 Specialty Chemicals Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Covered Call ETFs-> CN Split History-> Specialty Chemicals Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
MSFT
COIN

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