Notable Friday Option Activity: NVDA, MSFT, COIN

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 487,020 contracts, representing approximately 48.7 million underlying shares or approximately 141.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $425 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 53,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $425 strike highlighted in orange:
And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 131,711 contracts, representing approximately 13.2 million underlying shares or approximately 137.9% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 11,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, MSFT options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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