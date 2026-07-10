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Notable Friday Option Activity: NN, FRMI, AI

July 10, 2026 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN), where a total of 16,984 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.9% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 5,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 588,400 underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Fermi Inc (Symbol: FRMI) options are showing a volume of 145,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.9% of FRMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 17,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of FRMI. Below is a chart showing FRMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 42,427 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 68.9% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 9,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 958,500 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NN options, FRMI options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further NN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
NN Options Chain-> NN YTD Return-> Energy Stock Channel-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NN
FRMI
AI

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