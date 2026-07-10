Notable Friday Option Activity: NN, FRMI, AI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN), where a total of 16,984 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.9% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026 , with 5,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 588,400 underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Fermi Inc (Symbol: FRMI) options are showing a volume of 145,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.9% of FRMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 17,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of FRMI. Below is a chart showing FRMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 42,427 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 68.9% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 9,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 958,500 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NN options, FRMI options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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