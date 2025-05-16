Notable Friday Option Activity: NKE, AZO, IBM

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 470 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 47,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 104,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4000 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,700 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4000 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 21,896 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,400 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
