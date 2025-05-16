Notable Friday Option Activity: NKE, AZO, IBM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total of 121,346 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.3% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 47,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 470 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 47,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 104,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4000 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,700 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4000 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 21,896 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,400 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NKE options, AZO options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

