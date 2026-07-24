Notable Friday Option Activity: NFLX, LITE, XOM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 325,076 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 32.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 51.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026 , with 45,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) options are showing a volume of 27,675 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,400 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

And ExxonMobil Holdings Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 91,885 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 16,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, LITE options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further NFLX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.