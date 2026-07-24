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NFLX

Notable Friday Option Activity: NFLX, LITE, XOM

July 24, 2026 — 03:43 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 325,076 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 32.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 51.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 45,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) options are showing a volume of 27,675 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,400 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And ExxonMobil Holdings Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 91,885 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 16,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, LITE options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further NFLX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Netflix RSI-> Institutional Holders of NFLX-> Dividend Alerts-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NFLX
LITE
XOM

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