Notable Friday Option Activity: MCO, POWL, TMUS

June 27, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO), where a total of 3,170 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 317,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.2% of MCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 607,115 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,200 underlying shares of MCO. Below is a chart showing MCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL) options are showing a volume of 1,377 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 137,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of POWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 267,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,900 underlying shares of POWL. Below is a chart showing POWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) options are showing a volume of 26,214 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 17,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MCO options, POWL options, or TMUS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

