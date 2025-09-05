Notable Friday Option Activity: IONQ, WDFC, BTU

WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC) options are showing a volume of 656 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 65,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.9% of WDFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 88,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,800 underlying shares of WDFC. Below is a chart showing WDFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) saw options trading volume of 28,710 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 70.1% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,000 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IONQ options, WDFC options, or BTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
