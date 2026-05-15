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HYLN

Notable Friday Option Activity: HYLN, AMAT, AVGO

May 15, 2026 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hyliion Holdings Corp (Symbol: HYLN), where a total volume of 29,128 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 171.9% of HYLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 6,998 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 699,800 underlying shares of HYLN. Below is a chart showing HYLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 114,361 contracts, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares or approximately 165.1% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 8,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 894,800 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 269,334 contracts, representing approximately 26.9 million underlying shares or approximately 139.2% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $445 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 19,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $445 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HYLN options, AMAT options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Nasdaq 100 Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WSM
 Preferred Stock Screener

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

HYLN
AMAT
AVGO

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