Notable Friday Option Activity: HYLN, AMAT, AVGO

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 114,361 contracts, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares or approximately 165.1% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 8,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 894,800 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 269,334 contracts, representing approximately 26.9 million underlying shares or approximately 139.2% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $445 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 19,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $445 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HYLN options, AMAT options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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