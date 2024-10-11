Notable Friday Option Activity: HSY, KBR, NOW

KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR) options are showing a volume of 4,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 410,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of KBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 940,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,100 underlying shares of KBR. Below is a chart showing KBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 5,639 contracts, representing approximately 563,900 underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,700 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:
