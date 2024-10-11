News & Insights

Markets
HSY

Notable Friday Option Activity: HSY, KBR, NOW

October 11, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), where a total of 5,137 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 513,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,900 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR) options are showing a volume of 4,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 410,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of KBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 940,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,100 underlying shares of KBR. Below is a chart showing KBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 5,639 contracts, representing approximately 563,900 underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,700 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HSY options, KBR options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 DividendRank Canada
 Institutional Holders of ELNK
 STLD DMA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HSY
KBR
NOW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.