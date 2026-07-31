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Notable Friday Option Activity: HOOD, COHR, NOW

July 31, 2026 — 01:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total of 138,107 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.9% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 8,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 897,700 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Coherent Corp (Symbol: COHR) options are showing a volume of 23,202 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring August 14, 2026, with 2,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,500 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 103,941 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $112 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 7,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 797,000 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HOOD options, COHR options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further HOOD Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

HOOD
COHR
NOW

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