Notable Friday Option Activity: HOOD, COHR, NOW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total of 138,107 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.9% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026 , with 8,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 897,700 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

Coherent Corp (Symbol: COHR) options are showing a volume of 23,202 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring August 14, 2026, with 2,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,500 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 103,941 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $112 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 7,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 797,000 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HOOD options, COHR options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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