Notable Friday Option Activity: HIMS, QSR, CAPR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS), where a total volume of 150,425 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.6% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026 , with 15,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Restaurant Brands International Inc (Symbol: QSR) options are showing a volume of 27,631 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.2% of QSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 16,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of QSR. Below is a chart showing QSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capricor Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CAPR) options are showing a volume of 7,668 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 766,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.2% of CAPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 5,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,500 underlying shares of CAPR. Below is a chart showing CAPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HIMS options, QSR options, or CAPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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