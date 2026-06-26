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HIMS

Notable Friday Option Activity: HIMS, QSR, CAPR

June 26, 2026 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS), where a total volume of 150,425 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.6% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 15,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Restaurant Brands International Inc (Symbol: QSR) options are showing a volume of 27,631 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.2% of QSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 16,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of QSR. Below is a chart showing QSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Capricor Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CAPR) options are showing a volume of 7,668 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 766,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.2% of CAPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 5,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,500 underlying shares of CAPR. Below is a chart showing CAPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HIMS options, QSR options, or CAPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further HIMS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

HIMS
QSR
CAPR

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