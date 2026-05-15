Notable Friday Option Activity: GEV, WMT, VRT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV), where a total of 11,308 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $815 strike put option expiring June 26, 2026 , with 1,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,800 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $815 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 68,863 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $133 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 13,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 23,400 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring June 26, 2026, with 3,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,700 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GEV options, WMT options, or VRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.