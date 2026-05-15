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Notable Friday Option Activity: GEV, WMT, VRT

May 15, 2026 — 01:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV), where a total of 11,308 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $815 strike put option expiring June 26, 2026, with 1,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,800 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $815 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 68,863 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $133 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 13,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 23,400 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring June 26, 2026, with 3,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,700 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GEV options, WMT options, or VRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Canada Stock Articles
 GFN Stock Predictions
 Cheap Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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GEV
WMT
VRT

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