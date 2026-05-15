Notable Friday Option Activity: GEV, WMT, VRT

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 68,863 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $133 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 13,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 23,400 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring June 26, 2026, with 3,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,700 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GEV options, WMT options, or VRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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