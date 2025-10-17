Notable Friday Option Activity: ENPH, SIRI, FTAI

SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) saw options trading volume of 13,498 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 7,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 762,800 underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
And FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) saw options trading volume of 3,819 contracts, representing approximately 381,900 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 921,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
