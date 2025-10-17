Notable Friday Option Activity: ENPH, SIRI, FTAI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 35,679 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.7% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025 , with 6,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 696,600 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) saw options trading volume of 13,498 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 7,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 762,800 underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) saw options trading volume of 3,819 contracts, representing approximately 381,900 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 921,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, SIRI options, or FTAI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.