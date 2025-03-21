News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: ELF, EXPE, HRTG

March 21, 2025 — 04:14 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF), where a total volume of 13,021 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.8% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,300 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 11,155 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 4,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,300 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRTG) saw options trading volume of 993 contracts, representing approximately 99,300 underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of HRTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 207,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,800 underlying shares of HRTG. Below is a chart showing HRTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ELF options, EXPE options, or HRTG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

