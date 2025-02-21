Notable Friday Option Activity: CRM, JPM, STLD

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 45,956 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 58.9% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 4,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 499,400 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
And Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) options are showing a volume of 10,187 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of STLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 6,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,500 underlying shares of STLD. Below is a chart showing STLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
