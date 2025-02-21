Notable Friday Option Activity: CRM, JPM, STLD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 40,091 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.9% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 1,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,800 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 45,956 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 58.9% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 4,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 499,400 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) options are showing a volume of 10,187 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of STLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 6,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,500 underlying shares of STLD. Below is a chart showing STLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRM options, JPM options, or STLD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

