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BLSH

Notable Friday Option Activity: BLSH, WU, AAOI

July 31, 2026 — 04:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bullish Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BLSH), where a total of 8,215 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 821,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.3% of BLSH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 07, 2026, with 1,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,400 underlying shares of BLSH. Below is a chart showing BLSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Western Union Co (Symbol: WU) saw options trading volume of 51,257 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 60% of WU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring November 20, 2026, with 20,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of WU. Below is a chart showing WU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI) saw options trading volume of 53,702 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 59.8% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $98 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 7,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 765,200 underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BLSH options, WU options, or AAOI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further BLSH Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

BLSH
WU
AAOI

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