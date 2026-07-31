Notable Friday Option Activity: BLSH, WU, AAOI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bullish Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BLSH), where a total of 8,215 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 821,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.3% of BLSH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 07, 2026 , with 1,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,400 underlying shares of BLSH. Below is a chart showing BLSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Western Union Co (Symbol: WU) saw options trading volume of 51,257 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 60% of WU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring November 20, 2026, with 20,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of WU. Below is a chart showing WU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI) saw options trading volume of 53,702 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 59.8% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $98 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 7,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 765,200 underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BLSH options, WU options, or AAOI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further BLSH Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.