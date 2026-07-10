Notable Friday Option Activity: BE, AR, CBT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE), where a total volume of 150,453 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.9% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 9,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 968,800 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) saw options trading volume of 44,895 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 89% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 25,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cabot Corp. (Symbol: CBT) saw options trading volume of 5,497 contracts, representing approximately 549,700 underlying shares or approximately 79.2% of CBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 693,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,700 underlying shares of CBT. Below is a chart showing CBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BE options, AR options, or CBT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further BE Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.