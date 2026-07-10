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BE

Notable Friday Option Activity: BE, AR, CBT

July 10, 2026 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE), where a total volume of 150,453 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.9% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 9,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 968,800 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) saw options trading volume of 44,895 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 89% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 25,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Cabot Corp. (Symbol: CBT) saw options trading volume of 5,497 contracts, representing approximately 549,700 underlying shares or approximately 79.2% of CBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 693,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,700 underlying shares of CBT. Below is a chart showing CBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BE options, AR options, or CBT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further BE Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding BE-> BE shares outstanding history-> Business Development Company List-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

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AR
CBT

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