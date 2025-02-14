Notable Friday Option Activity: BBY, C, MMM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total volume of 13,677 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.2% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025 , with 9,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 909,300 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 66,805 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 4,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,300 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 17,875 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 11,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

