Notable Friday Option Activity: AMPY, CPB, ISRG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amplify Energy Corp (Symbol: AMPY), where a total of 2,106 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 210,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.5% of AMPY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 379,797 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 1,908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,800 underlying shares of AMPY. Below is a chart showing AMPY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Campbell's Company (Symbol: CPB) options are showing a volume of 18,464 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.5% of CPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 4,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 466,900 underlying shares of CPB. Below is a chart showing CPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 8,017 contracts, representing approximately 801,700 underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,300 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMPY options, CPB options, or ISRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.