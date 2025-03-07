Notable Friday Option Activity: AMPY, CPB, ISRG

Campbell's Company (Symbol: CPB) options are showing a volume of 18,464 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.5% of CPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 4,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 466,900 underlying shares of CPB. Below is a chart showing CPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 8,017 contracts, representing approximately 801,700 underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,300 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:
