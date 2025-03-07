News & Insights

Markets
AMPY

Notable Friday Option Activity: AMPY, CPB, ISRG

March 07, 2025 — 03:25 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amplify Energy Corp (Symbol: AMPY), where a total of 2,106 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 210,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.5% of AMPY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 379,797 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,800 underlying shares of AMPY. Below is a chart showing AMPY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Campbell's Company (Symbol: CPB) options are showing a volume of 18,464 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.5% of CPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 4,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 466,900 underlying shares of CPB. Below is a chart showing CPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 8,017 contracts, representing approximately 801,700 underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,300 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMPY options, CPB options, or ISRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 DFNS Videos
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PKI
 ETFs Holding ARMK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
DFNS Videos-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PKI-> ETFs Holding ARMK-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMPY
CPB
ISRG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.