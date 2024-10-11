News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: AHCO, TSLA, NFLX

October 11, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO), where a total volume of 54,043 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 471.6% of AHCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 27,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of AHCO. Below is a chart showing AHCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 3.3 million contracts, representing approximately 326.1 million underlying shares or approximately 422.9% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 77.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 222,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22.3 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 76,723 contracts, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares or approximately 284.3% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $725 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 6,689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 668,900 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $725 strike highlighted in orange:

