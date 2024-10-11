Notable Friday Option Activity: AHCO, TSLA, NFLX

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 3.3 million contracts, representing approximately 326.1 million underlying shares or approximately 422.9% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 77.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 222,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22.3 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 76,723 contracts, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares or approximately 284.3% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $725 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 6,689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 668,900 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $725 strike highlighted in orange:
