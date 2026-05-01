Notable Friday Option Activity: AFRM, JBL, INTC

Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) options are showing a volume of 9,641 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 964,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.2% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike put option expiring May 08, 2026, with 1,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,900 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 1.3 million contracts, representing approximately 127.9 million underlying shares or approximately 93.1% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 137.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 132,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, JBL options, or INTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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