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AFRM

Notable Friday Option Activity: AFRM, JBL, INTC

May 01, 2026 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total of 46,730 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.5% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 10,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) options are showing a volume of 9,641 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 964,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.2% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike put option expiring May 08, 2026, with 1,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,900 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 1.3 million contracts, representing approximately 127.9 million underlying shares or approximately 93.1% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 137.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 132,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, JBL options, or INTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend Growth Stocks
 RNRG YTD Return
 Canada Stock Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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AFRM
JBL
INTC

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