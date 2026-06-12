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Notable Friday Option Activity: AAOI, OMER, SEIC

June 12, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI), where a total volume of 120,083 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.5% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 25,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Omeros Corp (Symbol: OMER) saw options trading volume of 16,691 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 89.8% of OMER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,600 underlying shares of OMER. Below is a chart showing OMER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And SEI Investments Company (Symbol: SEIC) options are showing a volume of 5,017 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 501,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.7% of SEIC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 599,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,981 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 498,100 underlying shares of SEIC. Below is a chart showing SEIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AAOI options, OMER options, or SEIC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further AAOI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

AAOI
OMER
SEIC

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