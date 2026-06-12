Notable Friday Option Activity: AAOI, OMER, SEIC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI), where a total volume of 120,083 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.5% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 25,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Omeros Corp (Symbol: OMER) saw options trading volume of 16,691 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 89.8% of OMER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,600 underlying shares of OMER. Below is a chart showing OMER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And SEI Investments Company (Symbol: SEIC) options are showing a volume of 5,017 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 501,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.7% of SEIC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 599,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,981 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 498,100 underlying shares of SEIC. Below is a chart showing SEIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAOI options, OMER options, or SEIC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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