Notable Friday Option Activity: UNH, ADBE, MCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 15,484 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.7% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,000 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 17,235 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,600 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 18,089 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring March 11, 2022, with 1,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, ADBE options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.