Notable Friday Option Activity: TGH, MVIS, BAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (Symbol: TGH), where a total volume of 1,458 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 145,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51% of TGH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 285,930 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,300 underlying shares of TGH. Below is a chart showing TGH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Microvision Inc. (Symbol: MVIS) saw options trading volume of 10,973 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of MVIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,100 underlying shares of MVIS. Below is a chart showing MVIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 180,642 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 33,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TGH options, MVIS options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
