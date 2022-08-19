Notable Friday Option Activity: OXM, COF, WMT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oxford Industries, Inc. (Symbol: OXM), where a total of 1,489 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 148,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.5% of OXM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 152,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,900 underlying shares of OXM. Below is a chart showing OXM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 23,878 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.8% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 9,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 926,200 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 109,811 contracts, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares or approximately 95.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $138 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 11,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OXM options, COF options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
