Notable Friday Option Activity: LAUR, APPS, WMT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Laureate Education Inc (Symbol: LAUR), where a total of 7,512 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 751,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.8% of LAUR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 752,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 7,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,000 underlying shares of LAUR. Below is a chart showing LAUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS) options are showing a volume of 20,415 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.7% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike put option expiring October 28, 2022, with 6,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 697,300 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 42,636 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $143 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 3,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,000 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:
