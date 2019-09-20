Notable Friday Option Activity: I, C, MSG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intelsat SA (Symbol: I), where a total of 7,807 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 780,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.2% of I's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,000 underlying shares of I. Below is a chart showing I's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 62,234 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019, with 6,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 621,800 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Madison Square Garden Co (Symbol: MSG) saw options trading volume of 1,227 contracts, representing approximately 122,700 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of MSG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 265,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,700 underlying shares of MSG. Below is a chart showing MSG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

