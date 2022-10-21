Notable Friday Option Activity: AMGN, WMT, PFE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total volume of 18,809 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.2% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 4,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 463,300 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 41,528 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 72.4% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 6,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 622,400 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) options are showing a volume of 100,898 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 17,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, WMT options, or PFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.