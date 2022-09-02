Notable Friday Option Activity: AMD, CYRX, SQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 513,462 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 51.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 71.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 39,930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
CryoPort Inc (Symbol: CYRX) saw options trading volume of 2,616 contracts, representing approximately 261,600 underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of CYRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 396,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,800 underlying shares of CYRX. Below is a chart showing CYRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 87,064 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.7% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 5,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,200 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMD options, CYRX options, or SQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
