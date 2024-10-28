Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open, with earnings consensus, include McDonald’s (MCD), consensus $3.20… Pfizer (PFE), consensus 62c… PayPal (PYPL), consensus $1.07… Royal Caribbean (RCL), consensus $5.03… SoFi (SOFI), consensus 4c… Crocs (CROX), consensus $3.10… JetBlue (JBLU), consensus (26c)… Frontier Group (ULCC), consensus (3c).
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on MCD:
- McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Near-Term Sales Will Likely Be Hit by E.Coli Scare
- Boeing to offer 90M common shares, Philips reports mixed Q3: Morning Buzz
- Unusually active option classes on open October 28th
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, October 28 – November 01, 2024
- McDonald’s (MCD) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.