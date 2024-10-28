Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open, with earnings consensus, include McDonald’s (MCD), consensus $3.20… Pfizer (PFE), consensus 62c… PayPal (PYPL), consensus $1.07… Royal Caribbean (RCL), consensus $5.03… SoFi (SOFI), consensus 4c… Crocs (CROX), consensus $3.10… JetBlue (JBLU), consensus (26c)… Frontier Group (ULCC), consensus (3c).

