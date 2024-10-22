Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open, with earnings consensus, include Coca-Cola (KO), consensus 74c… Thermo Fisher (TMO), consensus $5.24… AT&T (T), consensus 57c… Boston Scientific (BSX), consensus 59c… Boeing (BA), consensus ($10.34)… Genral Dynamics (GD), consensus $3.47… GE Vernova (GEV), consensus 27c… Roper Technologies (ROP), consensus $4.53… Hilton (HLT), consensus $1.85.

