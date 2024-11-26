Notable companies reporting after market close

Notable companies reporting after the market close, with earnings consensus, include Dell Technologies (DELL), consensus $2.06… Crowdstrike (CRWD), consensus 81c… Workday (WDAY), consensus $1.76… Autodesk (ADSK), consensus $2.12… HP Inc. (HPQ), consensus 93c… Nutanix (NTNX), consensus 32c… Nordstrom (JWN), consensus 22c… Urban Outfitters (URBN), consensus 85c… Ambarella (AMBA), consensus 4c… Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR), consensus (92c).

